DETROIT (WWJ) – Be prepared for icy, dicey conditions on Southeast Michigan roads and freeways Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, for metro Detroit and the surrounding area.

The following counties are included: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola.

After a brief warm-up Thursday, forecasters say an arctic air mass will to lead to a flash freezing of precipitation.

“The party’s over here,” WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said. “We’ll become near freezing by daybreak. Therein lies our first problem, because we’re going to see off and on rain here through the night, and eventually it gets cold enough that that starts to freeze on the surface — so you’re going to have to watch for icy roads for the morning commute.”

Use caution while driving.

Metro Detroiters should expect the regular rain Thursday night becoming a mix of freezing rain and sleet early Friday, then changing over all snow as temperatures drop down into the 20s.

The NWS says this combination of snow and ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including slippery roads and limited visibilities, potentially affecting both the morning and evening commutes on Friday. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth will be possible with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches expected.

Bowers says metro Detroit will dry out Friday night as temps drop back down in to the teens and stay there Saturday, where we might get a flurry or two.

Know before you go: See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here.