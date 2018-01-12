BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old girl apparently drowned at a home in Bloomfield Township.
The girl was reportedly found floating in an indoor pool Thursday evening at a home on Morningside Way, off of Long Lake Road west of Telegraph Road.
Police are investigating, but they would not confirm any details surrounding the girl’s death. She was reportedly found about a half-hour after she was last seen by her parents.
An autopsy is expected Friday.
