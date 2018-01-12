MONROE (WWJ) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued five people out on Lake Erie that were ice fishing this evening.
Officials have confirmed that the group was fishing out on the ice on Brest Bay near Monroe when it broke off. the U.S. Coast Guard originally reported that they saved two of the ice fishers at first, but shortly after 10 p.m. the other three were safely found and rescued.
Initially, there were no reported injuries.
A helicopter and other agencies were used to assist with the rescue.
Monroe County Sheriff’s office also helped with this rescue.