Detroit Police, Hit-and-Run, Detroit, Detroit's West Side
DETROIT (WWJ) — Local authorities are looking for an unknown suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.

tireman terry 2 Detroit Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run [VIDEO]

Vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side on Dec. 30, 2017. (PHOTO: Detroit Police)

Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2017 at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Tireman Avenue and Terry Avenue in Detroit. An unknown suspect driving a white four-door sedan — possibly a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu — struck a 63-year-old man as he was walking in the street westbound on Tireman. The suspect continued driving after hitting the victim.

There is no further information on the suspect or the vehicle, however, authorities say the car should have front end damage.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

