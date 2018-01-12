DETROIT (WWJ) — Local authorities are looking for an unknown suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side.
Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2017 at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Tireman Avenue and Terry Avenue in Detroit. An unknown suspect driving a white four-door sedan — possibly a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu — struck a 63-year-old man as he was walking in the street westbound on Tireman. The suspect continued driving after hitting the victim.
There is no further information on the suspect or the vehicle, however, authorities say the car should have front end damage.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.