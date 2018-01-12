CBS 62Thomas Kithier and his attorneys; Steve Fishman and Ven Johnson. Outside of federal court in Detroit Jan.11, 2018. (WWJ/Jon Hewett) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part […]
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A former NFL player and current Michigan State University trustee has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Mitch Lyons was arraigned Friday in Jackson County District Court.

The 47-year-old Lyons is a Republican from the Grand Rapids area in western Michigan. He faces a Jan. 29 hearing.

Details of the charge were not released, but Lyons’ attorney, Brian Lennon, said in a statement Friday that “the overall situation was a misunderstanding.”

Lyons played football from 1988 to 1992 at Michigan State. He spent seven years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.

He has been a Michigan State trustee since 2011.

