DETROIT (WWJ) – A fight over video games apparently led to a shooting on Detroit’s west side.
Police were called to a boarding house on Wyoming near Grand River around 2 a.m. Friday after a 27-year old was shot in the thigh.
The victim told investigators he was involved in an altercation with another resident over video games before he was shot. The victim says he walked to a gas station and that’s when police were called.
It’s unclear if the suspect is in custody.
The victim’s current condition is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.