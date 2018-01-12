MONROE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say two people were injured in a crash that shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe, late Friday morning.

According to police, a semi truck collided with an SUV on the northbound side of the freeway at Laplaisance Road.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The trick driver was not injured. .

At the time of the accident Southeast Michigan roads and freeways were slick, after freezing rain changed to snow that continued to fall into the afternoon. However, police said they could not immediately confirm that the weather played a role.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed at Laplaisance for a time, but police opened two right lanes, allowing traffic to get by before noon. As of 12:15 p.m., two lanes remained closed, with police and a wrecker on the scene.

WWJ Traffic Reporter Katherine Leslie said blowing and drifting snow made visibilities poor, and was causing crashes across the metro Detroit area.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. for all of metro Detroit and much of the surrounding area.

