Rollin 60s Crips, Detroit, Police, Gang Violence
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:detroit, gang violence, police, Rollin 60s Crips

DETROIT (WWJ) — Two local gang leaders have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on racketeering charges.

Two leaders of the Detroit branch of Rollin 60s Crips street gang were sentenced this morning for their roles in gang-related murders, shootings and drug distribution. Jerome Hamilton, 26, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and Darriyon Mills, 22, received 24 years in prison following guilty pleas to RICO conspiracy to reduce homicide and other violent crime under the Detroit One program, according to a press release.

Hamilton — who is considered the leader of the gang — previously pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death. Hamilton reportedly took responsibility for issuing a “green light” to murder rival gang members of the Playboy Gangster Crips in 2011. That “green light” resulted in a non-fatal shooting of a rival gang member, a firebombing of a rival Blood gang member’s house, and the drive-by shooting homicide of Kionte Atkins in 2011.

Hamilton also admitted he was involved in the distribution of marijuana and illegal prescription pills as part of the gang.

Mills also previously pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, and use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He committed armed robberies, carjackings, attempted multiple murders and trafficked drugs for the gang.

 

 

Twelve other Rollin 60 Crips members also pleaded guilty to various racketeering or firearm charges, and were convicted after trial.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch