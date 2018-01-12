DETROIT (WWJ) — Two local gang leaders have been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on racketeering charges.

Two leaders of the Detroit branch of Rollin 60s Crips street gang were sentenced this morning for their roles in gang-related murders, shootings and drug distribution. Jerome Hamilton, 26, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and Darriyon Mills, 22, received 24 years in prison following guilty pleas to RICO conspiracy to reduce homicide and other violent crime under the Detroit One program, according to a press release.

Hamilton — who is considered the leader of the gang — previously pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death. Hamilton reportedly took responsibility for issuing a “green light” to murder rival gang members of the Playboy Gangster Crips in 2011. That “green light” resulted in a non-fatal shooting of a rival gang member, a firebombing of a rival Blood gang member’s house, and the drive-by shooting homicide of Kionte Atkins in 2011.

Hamilton also admitted he was involved in the distribution of marijuana and illegal prescription pills as part of the gang.

Mills also previously pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, and use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He committed armed robberies, carjackings, attempted multiple murders and trafficked drugs for the gang.

Twelve other Rollin 60 Crips members also pleaded guilty to various racketeering or firearm charges, and were convicted after trial.