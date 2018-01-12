GENOA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A bank robber is on the loose in Livingston County after robbing a bank at gunpoint in Genoa Township on Thursday.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 to an armed robbery at the Bank of America located at 3400 E. Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township. The suspect entered the bank, presented a note to the bank teller, showed a handgun and asked for all of the money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene in a maroon 1998-2002 Chevrolet Venture mini-van.

The City of Brighton Police Department K-9 unit was brought in to help with the investigation but were unable to find the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, who is approximately 6 feet tall and has a thin goatee. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black skull cap and dark colored gloves during the incident.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this incident. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Det. Marc King at 517-540-7953 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.