Livingston County, Armed Robbery, Genoa Township, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Bank Robbery
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:armed robbery, bank robbery, Genoa Township, Livingston County, Livingston County Sheriff's Office

GENOA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A bank robber is on the loose in Livingston County after robbing a bank at gunpoint in Genoa Township on Thursday.

bank robbery 2 Man Robs Bank At Gunpoint In Livingston County [PHOTO]

Suspect in bank robbery in Genoa Township (PHOTO: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office)

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 to an armed robbery at the Bank of America located at 3400 E. Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township. The suspect entered the bank, presented a note to the bank teller, showed a handgun and asked for all of the money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene in a maroon 1998-2002 Chevrolet Venture mini-van.

bank robbery Man Robs Bank At Gunpoint In Livingston County [PHOTO]

Suspect in bank robbery in Genoa Township (PHOTO: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office)

The City of Brighton Police Department K-9 unit was brought in to help with the investigation but were unable to find the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, who is approximately 6 feet tall and has a thin goatee. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black skull cap and dark colored gloves during the incident.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this incident. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Det. Marc King at 517-540-7953 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch