DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect who robbed and shot a man as he was walking into his home.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Junction Street, not far from Vernor Highway on the city’s southwest side.

The 30-year-old victim told police he had arrive home from the gas station and was walking into his home when the suspect approached him and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect then shot the victim and fled from the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a black male in his 40s, 6’1″ tall and 190 lbs., wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.