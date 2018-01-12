WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: FREEZING RAIN, SNOW & SLEET | RADAR |TRAFFIC | SCHOOL CLOSINGS
DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with catcher James McCann, thus avoiding arbitration.

McCann, 27, played in 106 games in 2017, hitting .253 (89×352) with 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 49 RBI. He established single-season career highs in runs scored, homers and RBI. McCann finished the season ranked sixth in the American League with 18 catcher caught stealing and eighth with a 29.6 caught stealing percentage (min. 40 stolen base attempts).

In four seasons at the Major League level, McCann has posted a .247 (274×1109) batting average with 104 runs scored, 42 doubles, eight triples, 32 home runs and 138 RBI in 334 games.

