Detroit Tigers, Nicholas Castellanos, MLB, Shane Greene, Alex Wilson
Filed Under:Alex Wilson, Detroit Tigers, MLB, Nicholas Castellanos, Shane Greene

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $6.05 million contract with Nicholas Castellanos, avoiding arbitration.

The Tigers also reached one-year deals with right-handers Alex Wilson ($1,925,000) and Shane Greene ($1.95 million). Shortstop Jose Iglesias is still eligible for arbitration. He is asking for $6.8 million and the team is offering $5.6 million.

Castellanos hit .272 with 26 home runs and 101 RBIs last season. He started 128 games at third base and 20 in right field. He may play more in the outfield in 2018 if Jeimer Candelario can hold the third base job.

Wilson went 2-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 66 relief appearances last year, and Greene was 4-3 with a 2.66 ERA and nine saves.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch