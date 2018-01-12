By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Even though the Detroit Pistons don’t have a bonafide superstar, Boban Marjanovic is my favorite Piston.

The 7’3″ Boban is a star in my eyes and has been playing a nice role for the team.

Boban has apparently made a good friend in Pistons’ forward Tobias Harris. Not only are they buds — but Harris is teaching Boban how to dance.

Harris posted a video on his Instagram account teaching Boban how to do the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance. This is the first time I have heard of the dance, and I’m not sure anyone should ever do it again.

Watching Boban dance is the best thing you will see today. Also notice how much bigger he is than the door behind him. I couldn’t imagine having to duck going through every door I see.