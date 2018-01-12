WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: FREEZING RAIN, SNOW & SLEET | RADAR |TRAFFIC | SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Filed Under:Tobias Harris

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Even though the Detroit Pistons don’t have a bonafide superstar, Boban Marjanovic is my favorite Piston.

The 7’3″ Boban is a star in my eyes and has been playing a nice role for the team.

Boban has apparently made a good friend in Pistons’ forward Tobias Harris. Not only are they buds — but Harris is teaching Boban how to dance.

Harris posted a video on his Instagram account teaching Boban how to do the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance. This is the first time I have heard of the dance, and I’m not sure anyone should ever do it again.

The Bobi & Tobi show!! 😂😂#ChickenNoodleSoup

A post shared by Tobias Harris (@tobiasharris) on

Watching Boban dance is the best thing you will see today. Also notice how much bigger he is than the door behind him. I couldn’t imagine having to duck going through every door I see.

