By SAM EKSTROM, Associated Press

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer says he hasn’t made a decision regarding the status of quarterback Sam Bradford, who has practiced the last two weeks in an attempt to be activated from the injured reserve list.

Case Keenum will be the Vikings starting quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

After practice on Friday, Zimmer refuted a report that Bradford might be activated.

A writer for the Boston Globe tweeted Friday the “Vikings plan to dress” Bradford, who hasn’t been active since Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

“I don’t know how the Boston Globe would know because I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Zimmer said.

Bradford was placed on the IR on Nov. 8 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to clean his left knee. He became eligible to practice before the Vikings’ Week 17 game, but didn’t until the following Tuesday. Since then, he’s participated in five practices.

“It’s kind of hard to get (Bradford) reps when you’re getting your starter ready,” Zimmer said. “Forty reps in a practice, and he gets five and Bridgewater gets five.”

Bradford started in Week 1 against the Saints and passed for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a career high 143.0 passer rating, despite injuring his knee in the game.

Vikings cornerback Terence Newman (foot) was listed as questionable for Sunday. The veteran didn’t practice Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

