Filed Under:Deontay Wilder
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Deontay Wilder knocks out Bermane Stiverne in the first round during their rematch for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title at the Barclays Center on November 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — WBC heavyweight championship Deontay Wilder is set to meet unbeaten contender Luis Ortiz on March 3 at Barclays Center.

Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) is coming off a first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne last November. He and Ortiz were initially supposed to fight on that card but the Cuban was scratched because of a positive drug test.

It will be Wilder’s seventh title defense. Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) is being billed as his toughest opponent.

Wilder has posted impressive wins at Barlays, including the KO of Stiverne and a 2016 knockout of Artur Szpilka.

Before the first scheduled meeting, Ortiz was found to have taken two banned diuretics that are often used as masking agents for steroids.

The event is part of Premier Boxing Champions.

