DETROIT (WWJ) – Put your seat belt on — the weather roller coaster we’ve been riding this week is about to head downhill.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, currently in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, for metro Detroit and the surrounding area — including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties.

Forecasters say rain will turn to a mix of freezing rain and sleet early Friday, before changing over to all snow as temperatures drop down into the 20s.

The wintry weather has caused more than 100 area schools to close for the day, including all public schools in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. Click here for the latest school closings.

Wintry mix to bring increasingly hazardous travel this morning.

The NWS says this combination of snow and ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including slippery roads and limited visibilities, potentially affecting both the morning and evening commutes on Friday. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth will be possible with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches expected.

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Sleet or freezing rain possible early. Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Low 12F. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Saturday — Partly cloudy skies. High 19F. Low near 10F.

Sunday — Plenty of sun. High 21F. Low 15F.

Monday — Light snow at times. High 24F. Low 13F.

Tuesday — Cloudy. High 20F. Low 6F.

See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here.