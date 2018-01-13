DETROIT (WWJ) – An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 2-week-old baby who police say was forcefully taken by her father was located unharmed.

Police say Bella Osterman was found safe Saturday morning, hours after an Amber Alert was issued. No further details of her recovery were released.

According to police, Bella was abducted by her father, 24-year-old Cordney Osterman. Police say Osterman went to the girl’s home on Garfield, near McDougall and East Forest, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded to see the child. After being denied entry into the home, Osterman forced his way inside, took the baby and fled the location on foot.

amber alert1 Amber Alert Canceled: 2 Week Old Girl Abducted By Father Found Safe

Bella Osterman -Cordney Osterman

Osterman remains at large, according to reports. He’s described as a black male with a light complexion, 5’10” and 150 lbs. with a medium build, beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue-sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes.

Anyone who sees the pair should call 911. If you have any other information on their whereabouts, contact police at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

