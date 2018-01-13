ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who asked to see two diamond rings at a Macomb County jewelry store, then grabbed them and ran out of the mall.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Zales store inside the Macomb Mall off of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and asked about jewelry. The conversation eventually led to financing a ring, and an employee showed the suspect two rings for comparison. While doing so, the suspect grabbed both rings and ran from the store. The suspect then fled from the mall.

The suspect is described as a black male, at least 25-years-old, 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall with a medium build and goatee. At the time, he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a large emblem on the front, a dark-colored coat with dark-colored pants and tan-colored boots. He was also wearing a black baseball cap with emblems, pins, etc. on all sides and on cap bill.

From a distant camera view, police say it appears that suspect was the lone occupant of a light-colored (possible silver) passenger car.

Police say the suspect made off with two rings valued at $18,000. One ring is a Celebration Grand 1 carat princess-cut diamond solitaire engagement ring in 14K white gold. The other is a Vera Wang Love Collection 2 carat T.W. diamond frame split shank engagement ring in 14K white gold.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 586-447-4484.