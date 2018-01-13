DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The three casinos in Detroit have reported $1.4 billion in aggregate revenue last year.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board said Tuesday that the amount is about a 1-percent increase over 2016 totals.

Slot machines contributed $1.14 billion — 81 percent — of the 2017 revenue, while table games took in $260 million.

Revenue was about $592 million at MGM Grand Detroit, $478 million at MotorCity Casino, and  nearly $330 million at Greektown Casino. MotorCity led in year-over-year revenue gains with a 2.3 percent increase. Greektown revenue rose 1.26 percent while revenue was up a fractional 0.01 percent at MGM.

The casinos paid just over $113 million in gaming taxes last year. They reported paying the city of Detroit about $177 million in waging taxes and development agreement payments.

