DETROIT (WWJ) – Customs officials along with police were waiting for the incoming flight from Germany after a confirmed report of an altercation on the plane.

A tipster calling into WWJ Newsradio 950 said that police wouldn’t allow anyone to leave the plane, and that he saw two bloodied woman carried off —  Delta Flight 87 en-route to Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

The flight from Frankfurt to Detroit was due to land just after 2 p.m.

