TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is leaving center stage this week.
But don’t expect him to sit down and shut up any time soon.
The colorful, candid and historically unpopular two-term Republican governor, who captured national headlines with his unique turns-of-phrase and gigantic personality, leaves office Tuesday.
Democrat Phil Murphy will succeed him Tuesday at a ceremony in Trenton.
Christie leaves behind eight years’ worth of imagery, like the time he used a vulgarity to tell people to get off the beach during a hurricane, when he called a town-hall questioner an “idiot,” after continued interruptions and when he called the cast of the “Jersey Shore” reality show “losers.”
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.