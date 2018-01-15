CLARKSTON (WWJ) – Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Rod Rock has resigned effective immediately after disclosing an inappropriate relationship with a recent Clarkston High School graduate.
Letter to Clarkston Community School Parents (pdf)
Rock told the School Board during a special meeting Sunday night that the relationship started as a friendship, but became inappropriate after the now-19-year-old graduated. Rock said the relationship compromised his ability to effectively serve as superintendent. The board has launched an outside investigation.
The district’s deputy superintendent Shawn Ryan will serve as interim superintendent.