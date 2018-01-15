DETROIT AUTO SHOW: NAIAS 2018 Brawny Pickups & Futuristic SUVs|Autonomous Car Fears|Guide To Show|
DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Institute of Arts is displaying four works by painter, illustrator, muralist and arts educator Aaron Douglas that are on loan.

Douglas was a significant figure of the Harlem Renaissance and the paintings are on view at one of the museum’s African-American art galleries. They include “Portrait of Marian Anderson,” which depicts the celebrated opera singer and civil rights activist.

The museum said in December the paintings would be on display for at least a year.
The paintings are on loan from Wilson A. and Deborah F. Copeland of Detroit and Lauren F. C. N’Namdi of Miami, Florida. The museum’s Director Salvador Salort-Pons credits them for their willingness “to share their treasures with the public and enrich our life with extraordinary art.”

 

