DETROIT AUTO SHOW: NAIAS 2018 Brawny Pickups & Futuristic SUVs|Autonomous Car Fears|Guide To Show|

DETROIT (WWJ) – Auto news coming early Monday morning at Cobo Center and the North American International Auto Show.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicles of the Year … have been announced.

The Car, SUV and Truck of the year announced Monday morning at the North American International Auto Show in Detorit.

The 2018 Honda Accord is the winner of the Car of the Year.

The Utility of the Year; the Volvo X-C-60. The Truck of the Year is the Lincoln Navigator.

The Guide to 2018 NAIAS [here].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch