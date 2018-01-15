DETROIT (WWJ) – Auto news coming early Monday morning at Cobo Center and the North American International Auto Show.
The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicles of the Year … have been announced.
The 2018 Honda Accord is the winner of the Car of the Year.
The Utility of the Year; the Volvo X-C-60. The Truck of the Year is the Lincoln Navigator.
