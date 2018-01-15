CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By NOAH TRISTER/AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Kemba Walker scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Charlotte Hornets pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 118-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Dwight Howard had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who trailed 56-50 at halftime before dominating the final two quarters. A 10-0 run in the fourth put Charlotte ahead 106-88, and although Detroit answered with nine quick points, the Hornets were never in much danger of losing down the stretch.

Andre Drummond of the Pistons had only three points and 10 rebounds, and his day was summed up late in the fourth when he went up for a powerful, one-handed dunk – only to have Howard easily swat the ball away.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points for Detroit despite foul trouble. The Pistons shot 15 of 29 from 3-point range.

Marvin Williams had 21 points for Charlotte and shot 7 of 8 from the field. Detroit’s Reggie Bullock had 20 points.

MILESTONE

Walker needed 14 points to reach 9,000 for his career. He easily surpassed that mark and also had nine assists with only one turnover.

AT THE LINE

The Hornets came in with a plus-324 margin in free throw attempts on the season, the top mark in the NBA. They added to that Monday, going 22 of 33 while Detroit was only 8 of 11.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F-C Frank Kaminsky limped off in the fourth quarter after a collision with Harris when the Detroit player drove to the basket.

Pistons: Detroit is still without starting PG Reggie Jackson, who is out with a right ankle sprain. F Stanley Johnson (strained right hip flexor) did not play either.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit Toronto on Wednesday night.

 

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

