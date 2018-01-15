DETROIT – A judge will rule February 2 whether media will be allowed in the courtroom for a hearing in an ongoing paternity case involving Tigers first basemen Miguel Cabrera.
This spring, one day before the team reports to Lakeland, Florida, the Tigers’ star is set to be 60-miles away in an Orlando courtroom.
It was last August, Belkis Rodriguez filed a paternity suit against Cabrera — alleging he abruptly cut back on child support payments for her two children which he fathered.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.