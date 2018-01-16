CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
MONROE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 13-year-old girl has been arrested, accused of threatening a shooting at her middle school in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a message posted by the teen online Friday threatened gun violence this week at Jefferson Middle School in the Monroe area.

No one was hurt.

Toledo TV station WTOL-11 reported that authorities had planned for extra security at the school as a result of the threats, citing the following statement by Superintendent Craig Haugen:

“Since the evening of Friday, January 12, anonymous messages were posted online directed toward JMS. Immediately after hearing of the messages law enforcement was contacted, and we are working in cooperation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to address this issue. Law enforcement will be at the middle school on Monday, January 15th to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The well-being of all of our students at Jefferson Schools is our top priority and we are doing all we can to ensure that a safe, supportive learning environment is maintained at all times for all students.”

Sheriff’s officials said the girl was being held at the Monroe County Youth Center, pending formal charges of making terroristic threats toward a school facility. Investigators determined, however, that the girl didn’t have the means to carry out the threat.

Her name is being withheld due to her age.

