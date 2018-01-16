DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit firefighter is hospitalized after shooting himself, reportedly in the groin, on the city’s west side.
Detroit police told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the 51-year-old man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday following the Monday night mishap, but he is expected to recover.
According to police, the firefighter was off-duty and at a his home on Hartford Street, near West Grand Blvd., shortly before 10 p.m., when he tried to holster his gun and it accidentally fired.
Reports say the injury is to the man’s groin, but police talking to WWJ would not immediately confirm that detail.
The man’s name was not released.