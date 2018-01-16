Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. (Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WWJ) — A judge is holding an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing for a disgraced Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.

Larry Nassar is returning to court Tuesday in Lansing. Dozens of women and girls who were victims will be allowed to speak. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is expected to order a sentence Friday.

“Because there are more than 100 female victims who want to come forward and tell their story, the judge has set aside this entire week,” explained WWJ legal analyst Charlie Langton. “The attorney general is requesting the maximum 125 years in prison — that would be one year for every victim.”

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The 54-year-old Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on Monday added to the throng of voices against Nassar, saying she was also among the athletes sexually abused by Nassar.

