(WWJ) Four people are dead and two more severely burned from a house fire this morning in northern Oakland County. Two of the victims are children.

Michigan State Police Lt. Micheal Shaw said troopers and firefighters rushed to the scene just outside Holly, but the structure was already fully engulfed when they arrived.

“We were not able to get inside of the house at all,” Shaw said.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze outside Holly that took off before 6 this morning in Rose Township, outside Holly.

One surviving victim suffered burns over 75 percent of their body, Shaw said, and the other has serious injuries as well.

There was no immediate word on the cause or origin of the blaze. At least four departments have been working the fire on Wakewood Court since before 6 a.m. The state fire marshal’s office will be investigating.

