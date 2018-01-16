DETROIT AUTO SHOW: NAIAS 2018 Brawny Pickups & Futuristic SUVs|Autonomous Car Fears|Guide To Show|

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up and Doak Walker Award winner Bryce Love is returning to Stanford for his senior season.

Love released a statement through the school Tuesday saying he will be back next year while continuing to work on his degree in human biology.

Love set a Stanford record with 2,118 yards rushing this season, set an FBS record with 13 runs of at least 50 yards and topped the 100-yard mark 12 times despite being hampered by a sprained ankle the second half of the season and a hand injury in Stanford’s 37-35 Alamo Bowl loss to TCU.

Love’s decision to return will play a major role in determining the expectations for the Cardinal next year. There was no heir apparent on the roster.
