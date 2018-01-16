CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
By BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The average ticket price for a Jets game is going down.

And for some, the lower price could be available for the 2019 season, too.

More than half of MetLife Stadium’s ticket prices will decrease, with the rest of the building remaining flat. No prices will increase for 2018, when the Jets have the Packers, Vikings and Broncos among visiting teams. For fans who meet the renewal deadline of March 1 and enroll in an automatic payment plan, the team will give a price freeze for 2019, when the Steelers, Cowboys and Giants will be visitors for the Jets.

On average, the price of attending a Jets game will decrease 11 percent.

“More than half the building will have prices go down, the rest will stay flat,” Jets President Neil Glat said Tuesday. “No prices will be up.

“Since the building opened in 2010, every year we look at what is going on around league, the prices in New York, and in the secondary market. We have had some price decreases in the past. This is the largest since the building has opened in terms of average price.”

Most of the decreases will be in seats upstairs and in the non-club mezzanines.

About two-thirds of seats at MetLife Stadium for Jets games are attached to personal seat licenses. For PSL holders, the team has added more benefits such as exclusive events, including breakfast on game day, and tickets to other events in the New York area ranging from the NFL Experience in Times Square to Mets games to concerts. The team also offers discounts off Jets events such as Jets House, a fan event in New York City.

As part of their Jets Rewards program the team makes dollars, dubbed Jets Cash, available for people on their personal accounts to spend on food, beverage and merchandise at the stadium. For ticket holders who are not getting a price cut and renew by March 1, the team will provide from $100 to $250 per seat in Jets Cash funds. For those who did have a price reduction, between $20 and $40 per seat will be given in Jets Cash.

The Jets also will offer more seats that don’t require PSLs. When the stadium opened, only upper level seats didn’t require PSLs. This year, Glat said, in some mezzanine sections “fans will have the ability to buy at the new price without a PSL. They can get in as a season ticket holder, but they would not have the benefits of a season ticket holder with a PSL.”

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

