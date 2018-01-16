CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – A 50-year-old man is jailed facing charges, after police discovered the body of his girlfriend wrapped in plastic at his Wayne County home.

Jeffrey Michael Thomas of Rockwood was scheduled to be arraigned in 33rd District Court Tuesday afternoon, on one count of concealing the death of an individual, a five-year felony.

This is the second time in two weeks that police discovered a Southeast Michigan man had kept his dead girlfriend’s body in a bedroom for an extended period of time.

However, how the cases differ is that this time police do suspect foul play.

According to Wayne County Prosecutors, a homicide investigation is ongoing by Rockwood police after 32-year-old Jennifer Ann Butkowski of Rockwood was found dead by police on Sunday.

An officer investigating reported “suspicious activity” at a home in the 22000 block of Candace Dr. found Thomas disoriented with possible injuries on his body, prosecutors said. The officer smelled a foul odor coming from a bedroom and entered to discover the lifeless body of a woman, later identified as Butkowski, in a bed, wrapped in a sheet and plastic.

Thomas was arrested and taken to a local hospital. He remains in custody.

Authorities are not saying how it is believed that Butkowski died and no further details were immediately released.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, 49-year-old David Hall of Monroe remains jailed on a charge of concealing the death of an individual. Last week police said Hall had been living in an apartment with his girlfriend about a month after they estimate she died. The body of 56-year-old Kandace Simmons had no signs of trauma, police said, and family members suggested she had medical issues.

