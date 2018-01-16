CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Filed Under:Drew Brees

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees says he still expects to remain with the New Orleans Saints as long as they’ll have him.

The quarterback says he knows he’d have leverage to shop around if the Saints don’t reach an extension with him before the new league year starts in March. However, the 39-year-old Brees says he doesn’t plan on that.

Because of the way Brees’ contract is structured, the Saints would lose $18 million in salary cap space if they fail to reach an extension with Brees, who says he sees potential for New Orleans to build on a season that was on the brink of continuing to the NFC title game until a stunning, last-second Minnesota touchdown Sunday.

Meanwhile, veteran right tackle Zach Strief, a Week 1 starter who spent most of the season on injured reserve, says he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll retire.
