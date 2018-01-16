CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:UFC

By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jessica-Rose Clark ended a difficult week with a unanimous decision over Paige VanZant on Sunday in the UFC Fight Night card.

The 30-year-old Australian improved to 9-4, receiving winning scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 from the judges.

Clark’s Las Vegas home was broken into Thursday while she was in St. Louis for the flyweight battle. Thieves stole $30,000 worth of jewelry and video games. Her 1-year-old cat, Dwight, was kicked repeatedly, suffered broken ribs and had to be euthanized.

“I had a stressful week and I did let the stress get to me a bit,” Clark said. “I just want to get home and I will figure out the rest later.”

VanZant, a former “Dancing With The Stars” runner-up, fell to 7-4.

The 23-year-old VanZant held a 68-67 advantage in strikes, but Clark was the aggressor. She successfully took the fight to the ground where she held control for 5 minutes and 5 seconds of the three-round 15-minute affair.

“I knew coming in that I was the better fighter and I worked hard to show that,” Clark said.

The fight was the co-feature on an 11-bout card, Jeremy Stephens beat Dooho Choi at featherweight n the other featured fight.
Stephens, from Des Moines, Iowa, knocked out Choi at 2:36 of the second round with a right hand to the head. He immediately pounced on Choi and pummeled him with short punches.

Stephens improved to 27-14.

“There is no way I was coming to the Midwest and losing,” Stephens said.

Choi, from South Korea, is 14-3.

BELFORT TO TRY AGAIN

Vitor Belfort was supposed to conclude his 21-year career in a 185-pound bout against Uriah Hall as the co-feature on Sunday’s card.

But Hall failed to make weight on Saturday morning and the fight was cancelled.

“I’m devastated,” Belfort said.

Belfort, who hails from Brazil, has a record of 26-13. He trained hard for the fight and was hoping to go out on top. Belfort indicated that he will fight at least one more time.

“Vitor was offered a (different) fight tonight, he chose not to take it,” UFC President Dana White said. “But we’ll get him another one down the road.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

