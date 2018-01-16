DETROIT AUTO SHOW: NAIAS 2018 Brawny Pickups & Futuristic SUVs|Autonomous Car Fears|Guide To Show|
WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police are asking for tips from the public to identity a woman caught on camera stealing a package off a porch a few days before Christmas.

Security video shows the suspect walking onto the porch of a home in the 39100-block Hayward Street, near Hix and Koppernick, at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21. She picked up and package, and walks away.

Police describe the suspect as a white female, 20-30 years old with glasses and her dark hair pulled into a bun.  She was wearing a grey coat and pants.

Anyone who knows the woman in the video or who has any information about this crime should call Westland police Det. Boucher at 734-467-7956.

