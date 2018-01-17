CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

(WWJ) Multi-platinum singer and metro Detroit native Kid Rock will headline the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 28, the league announced.

Faster than a slapshot, the world reacted on social media … And much of it was negative.

Rock has been accused of racism because of his use of Confederate flags on stage in the early 2000s. The video for his song Po-Dunk shows a pregnant woman smoking a cigarette while wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt. He also yelled “F Colin Kaepernick” during several shows after the NFL star took a knee during the national anthem.

There were protests when Kid Rock was chosen to headline a series of concerts to open the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Rock, who was born to a wealthy family in the suburbs, is also a friend of President Donald Trump and ran a mock campaign for senate himself.

In reaction to the protests, Rock wrote on Facebook: “My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!

“I am the bonified KING OF DETROIT LOVE and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that! Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city.”

Rock’s appearance at the NHL All-star game will support his “American Rock n Roll Tour 2018” and new album Sweet Southern Sugar. The tour kicks off on January 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. and will continue with 21 shows from coast to coast.

“Kid Rock remains at the center of media attention in regards to his musical and personal ambitions, leaving his mark in a multitude of genres,” the NHL said in a press release.

 

 

