JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals fans are thanking Blake Bortles for helping the Jacksonville Jaguars eliminate Pittsburgh from the playoffs.

The Blake Bortles Foundation says more than 100 Bengals fans have combined to contribute nearly $5,000 since Jacksonville beat Cincinnati’s biggest rival, the Steelers, 45-42 last Sunday.

Bortles says “fans are at the core of the football experience, and it’s truly exciting and rewarding when they band together, regardless of the team they cheer for, to make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Bortles threw for 214 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He says he appreciates the contributions and adds that Bengals fans “should know their support will make a difference.”

A Cincinnati sports radio host encouraged Bengals fans to “pay it forward” and support the Bortles Foundation. Earlier this year, Buffalo fans donated generously to the Andy Dalton Foundation after Cincinnati stunned Baltimore and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Established in 2016, the Blake Bortles Foundation supports first responders in Florida and helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities lead pursue full, independent lives.
