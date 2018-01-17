METEOR BREAKS UP OVER METRO DETROIT SKIES, CAUSES EARTHQUAKE: MAGNITUDE 2.0 BLAST| CHIEF THOUGHT IT WAS 'THE END'| WATCH IT ON VIDEO|
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots say quarterback Tom Brady did not attend a scheduled AFC championship news conference Wednesday because he was meeting with the team medical staff.

Team spokesman Stacey James didn’t say why Brady was with medical personnel, but said he will be listed on the team’s first injury report for the week.

New England held its first practice earlier in the day in preparation for Sunday’s conference title game against Jacksonville.

Brady appeared on the Patriots’ weekly injury report several times during the latter half of the regular season with both an Achilles tendon and left shoulder injury.

Brady has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.
