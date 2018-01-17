CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Police were called to deal with a disturbance Wednesday, at an Oakland County Sam’s Club that is slated to close.

On the phone with WWJ Newsradio 950, tipster Lorna said things were chaotic with a huge crowd, some 600 people, during a 50-percent off going-out-of-business sale at the location at 14 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills.

“It was absolutely an insane scene there today,” said Lorna, who declined to give her last name. “Management has now closed it because it’s just getting, as they termed it, ‘too nuts inside and a little nuts outside.'”

Farmington Hills police confirmed to WWJ that they were called out to deal with the commotion at the store, saying Same’s Club employees was “overwhelmed” by the  crowd. However, there was no word of any physical fighting and no arrests were made.

The store is now closed for the day.

One of two Michigan Sam’s Club stores set to close, the Farmington Hills location will be shuttered for good on Saturday. January 27. Parent company Wal-Mart Inc. announced last week that it would close dozens of Sam’s Club stores nationwide.

