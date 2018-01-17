BRIDGTON, Maine (AP/WWJ) – An animal rescue group says it has raised enough money to save a 15-year-old pony that lost part of its penis due to cancer and frostbite.

Bridgton, Maine-based Animal Rescue Unit took over care of the pony that was suffering from cancer and an infection. Brogan

Horton said temperatures plummeting to 25 below exacerbated the problem, causing “a 2×2 chunk” of the animal’s flesh to break off during an examination.

The animal, named Richard, will be spared from being euthanized thanks to a “Help Richard the pony get a new Penis!” online fundraising campaign that surpassed its goal of raising $4,000 for care, including reconstruction.

The campaign page at YouCaring,com calls Richard a “walking miracle.”

“Hes only mid teens and deserves to live life pain free for the second half of his life!” the message continues. “Myhre Clinic and Dr. Grant along with our own vet Third Coast Vet has offered to build Richard a new penis! The surgery will effectively be removing, shortening, and creating a new penis for Richard! Normally this is far too much for us to spend on one horse, but the level of neglect that Richard has seen deems him worthy of a time in his life that is pain free.”

An update to the YouCaring page notes that, due to cold weather, Richard’s hospital stay may be extended. “It’s only best he heals in the best way he can! Warm and cozy at the vets!”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, more than $5,400 had been pledged toward Richard’s care.

