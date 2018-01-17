CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Just when you thought you have seen it all in the world of sports, something out of the ordinary happens.

This time, during a high school basketball game, one referee had one of the more unfortunate things happen to him.

He had his wig knocked off his head by a pass. This has to be the worst possible thing that could happen to a man wearing a wig. It’s worse than getting caught in a wind storm, taping it on backward, or being challenged to a cartwheel competition.

His day could only have gotten worse if someone made him swim to the game.

Our friends across the pond use the phrase “keep your wig on” as another way to say “calm down” —  but in this case someone could have said it literally.

The best part of this video has to be the young man who pats him on the back after his wig was knocked off.

 

