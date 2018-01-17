By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Just when you thought you have seen it all in the world of sports, something out of the ordinary happens.

This time, during a high school basketball game, one referee had one of the more unfortunate things happen to him.

He had his wig knocked off his head by a pass. This has to be the worst possible thing that could happen to a man wearing a wig. It’s worse than getting caught in a wind storm, taping it on backward, or being challenged to a cartwheel competition.

His day could only have gotten worse if someone made him swim to the game.

Our friends across the pond use the phrase “keep your wig on” as another way to say “calm down” — but in this case someone could have said it literally.

The best part of this video has to be the young man who pats him on the back after his wig was knocked off.