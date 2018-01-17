DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 09: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek talk during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field on November 9, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Dolphins 20-16. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

In the span of five days, the Lions have lost both their defensive line coaches.

Kris Kocurek, who was in charge of that unit this season, has accepted the same duty with the Dolphins, his wife announced on Wednesday via Facebook.

Amy Kocurek, Kris’ wife confirms her husband being hired by the Dolphins as their new DL Coach pic.twitter.com/n70WGWWWfa — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 17, 2018

Kocurek joined the Lions in 2009 as an assistant defensive line coach, before being promoted to head defensive line coach the following season. Known for his loud, forceful presence in practice, he oversaw the growth of a number of fearsome pass rushers in Detroit.

He’ll reunite with one of them — Ndamukong Suh — in Miami. Kocurek will also reconnect with former Lions linebackers coach Matt Burke, who’s now the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

One player upon whom Kocurek had a strong influence in Detroit is pending unrestricted free agent Ziggy Ansah. Ansah played under Kocurek for his first five seasons in the NFL as he established himself as one of the better pass-rushers in the league.

The Lions must decide whether to franchise tag Ansah for about $18 million next season or let him walk in free agency.

With Detroit expected to hire Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as its next head coach, the faces beneath him will continue to change. Assistant defensive line coach Matt Raich departed last week for the Bengals to become an assistant under Teryl Austin.

The only coach from the Jim Caldwell era who appears safe, at this point, is offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.