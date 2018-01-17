CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
METEOR BREAKS UP OVER METRO DETROIT SKIES, CAUSES EARTHQUAKE: MAGNITUDE 2.0 BLAST| CHIEF THOUGHT IT WAS 'THE END'| WATCH IT ON VIDEO|
Filed Under:Kris Kocurek, Miami Dolphins
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 09: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek talk during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field on November 9, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Dolphins 20-16. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

In the span of five days, the Lions have lost both their defensive line coaches.

Kris Kocurek, who was in charge of that unit this season, has accepted the same duty with the Dolphins, his wife announced on Wednesday via Facebook.

Kocurek joined the Lions in 2009 as an assistant defensive line coach, before being promoted to head defensive line coach the following season. Known for his loud, forceful presence in practice, he oversaw the growth of a number of fearsome pass rushers in Detroit.

He’ll reunite with one of them — Ndamukong Suh — in Miami. Kocurek will also reconnect with former Lions linebackers coach Matt Burke, who’s now the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

One player upon whom Kocurek had a strong influence in Detroit is pending unrestricted free agent Ziggy Ansah. Ansah played under Kocurek for his first five seasons in the NFL as he established himself as one of the better pass-rushers in the league.

The Lions must decide whether to franchise tag Ansah for about $18 million next season or let him walk in free agency.

With Detroit expected to hire Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as its next head coach, the faces beneath him will continue to change. Assistant defensive line coach Matt Raich departed last week for the Bengals to become an assistant under Teryl Austin.

The only coach from the Jim Caldwell era who appears safe, at this point, is offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch