DETROIT (WWJ) – A 47-years old man is in custody after police caught him hauling a sizable stash of drugs and cash.

Detroit police said the suspect, Ronald Bean, was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon, after he caught officers’ attention by running a red light at Grand River and the I-96 service drive.

The Special Ops officers then observed the same vehicle, a 2017 Ford Edge, turn into a CVS Pharmacy parking lot to avoid the red light at Grand River and Schaefer, police said, at which time they pulled the driver over outside of a McDonald’s.

While conducting the traffic stop, police said officers could smell a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle.

narco arrest Police: Detroit Drug Bust Nets Pounds Of Meth, Pot, $44K In Cash

(Photo: Detroit police)

Police searched the SUV and discovered 2174 grams (4.79285 lbs.) of crystal meth, 3921.2 grams (8.644325 lbs.) of marijuana and $44,234 in cash.

Bean was arrested on a charge of Violation of the Controlled Substances Act (VCSA) and transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

In a media release, Detroit police called the bust a “significant narcotics arrest.”

“The alertness of our men and women in blue is another example of the hard work displayed to render a felon off the streets of our great city,” police added, in a statement.

An arraignment was not immediately scheduled in the case.

