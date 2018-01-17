LANSING (WWJ/AP) – For the first time in Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure, the state Legislature has voted to override one of his vetoes.

The Republican-led Legislature voted Wednesday to support a tax cut for people who trade in their car for a new one. It is just the fourth veto override in Michigan in the last 67 years.

In July, the Republican governor turned down legislation to accelerate the sales tax break. He cited “additional financial strain” for the state and said the bills conflicted with a previous compromise to phase in tax relief for buyers of cars and RVs.

But Republican and Democratic lawmakers say the tax cut would put money in people’s pockets and boost the auto industry.

The Senate voted unanimously to override Snyder. The House voted 85-23 — more than the two-thirds needed.

Also Wednesday, the Michigan Senate approved a tax cut that goes further than fixing an unintended consequence of the federal tax overhaul.

Members unanimously approved a bill that would gradually raise the state’s personal tax exemption for a family of four to $5,000. That’s $700 more than what it will rise to currently, equating to an annual $30 tax cut per individual.

“The governor thought that was too much money; the Senate said, ‘We don’t care,'” WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reported.

“They voted 37 to nothing to pass that over the governor’s objections and that also went to the House, where the Speaker says they’ll consider it,” Skubick said. “All in all, it was you might say a bad day at the office for Governor Snyder.”

