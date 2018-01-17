(97.1 The Ticket) Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon apologized to victims of Dr. Larry Nassar’s reign of sexual abuse — where more than 100 young women said they were sexually molested under the guise of medical care.

Her apology wasn’t enough, said 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti, who called her statement sterile and criticized her for failing to appear in court on the first day victims told their stories of abuse and degradation in court.

Simon’s statement said she was sorry for the pain the victims suffered and was sorry Nassar betrayed their trust. “That’s not enough,” Valenti said, adding, “You are the president of the university where, call it what it is, the biggest sexual abuse scandal in sports history has taken place, so yeah, I think you probably should probably be there.”

After a public outcry, Simon did show up the next day to hear as victims gave statements. The statements against Nassar, who pleaded guilty, are expected to continue all week because there are so many victims.

“There is no debate on any of this. There are no two sides to any of this. This is an atrocity,” Valenti said.

But Simon should have been there the first day — because it was the right thing to do — and not the next day, when she had to appear because so many people were angry. “The optics of it are very important and the optics of not being there when this case opened up … You can’t add fuel to the fire by allowing people to write or say … ‘Oh, and by the way the president of the university and the head of the board of trustees were not there.”