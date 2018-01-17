Missing Man Last Seen Leaving Home In Early December

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family of a Detroit man missing since Dec. 1 are asking for help from the public to help find him.
Robert Rice, 39, was last seen by his child’s mother around 11 p.m. on that Friday — leaving his the home on Hartwell Street to get food.
That was the last time Rice was seen.
He’s described as 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and uses a cane to walk. He was wearing all black clothing and was driving a green 2000 Ford Explorer.
If anyone has seen Robert Rice, or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to please call Detroit Police at 313-596-5200 or 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.