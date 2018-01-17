CBS 62The Ford Focus 2012 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
Filed Under:missing, Robert Rice

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family of a Detroit man missing since Dec. 1 are asking for help from the public to help find him.

Missing Man Last Seen Leaving Home In Early December

Robert Rice

Robert Rice, 39, was last seen by his child’s mother around 11 p.m. on that Friday — leaving his the home on Hartwell Street to get food.

That was the last time Rice was seen.

He’s described as 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and uses a cane to walk.  He was wearing all black clothing and was driving a green 2000 Ford Explorer.

If anyone has seen Robert Rice, or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to please call Detroit Police at 313-596-5200 or 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

