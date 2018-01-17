CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
METEOR BREAKS UP OVER METRO DETROIT SKIES, CAUSES EARTHQUAKE: MAGNITUDE 2.0 BLAST| CHIEF THOUGHT IT WAS 'THE END'| WATCH IT ON VIDEO|

By IAN HARRISON/Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) – Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 16 rebounds, C.J. Miles scored 21 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 18 points and DeMar DeRozan had 17 to help the Raptors avoid their first three game losing streak of the season. Toronto lost at home to Golden State last Saturday before losing at Philadelphia on Monday.

The Raptors improved to 16-3 at home, the second-best record in the league behind San Antonio (19-2). Toronto has not lost back-to-back games at Air Canada Centre since last Jan. 22 and 24, when they lost to Phoenix and the Spurs..

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 17 rebounds but the Pistons lost for the seventh time in eight road games.

Avery Bradley scored 19 points, Tobias Harris had 12 and Langston Galloway 11 for the Pistons, who have lost seven of 10 overall.

The Raptors led by as many as 15 in the first half but trailed 79-75 early in the fourth quarter before rallying. Toronto took the lead for good on a layup by Miles at 6:43, the first basket in a 10-2 spurt that gave the Raptors a 90-83 lead with 4:47 left.

Bradley started for Detroit after missing Tuesday’s practice because of a sore right groin, the same injury that kept him out of the final seven games in December.

DeRozan scored 10 points in the first and Miles had seven as Toronto led 31-18 after one.

Detroit shot 6 for 20 in the first quarter and then made 14 of 25 attempts in the second and took advantage of nine Raptors turnovers to pull to 54-51 at halftime.

Drummond scored 11 of Detroit’s 22 points in the third quarter. The score was tied 73-73 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pistons: F Stanley Johnson (strained right hip flexor) missed his third straight game. … Guard Luke Kennard was available but did not play. Kennard missed Tuesday’s practice because of a left thumb injury suffered in Monday’s loss to Charlotte.

Raptors: G Fred VanVleet (right knee) was not available. … Toronto has lost consecutive games four times this season. … The Raptors had 21 turnovers, one shy of their season-worst.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Washington on Sunday. The Pistons have lost both meetings with the Wizards this season, and nine of the past 12 overall.

Raptors: Host San Antonio on Friday. Toronto has lost four straight against the Spurs.

