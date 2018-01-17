MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police are asking for tips to identify a man and a woman suspected of stealing wallets from shoppers’ purses at Costco in Madison Heights.

Two victims — a 51-year-old Huntington Woods resident and 51-year-old Lathrup Village resident — reported to Madison Heights police that the crimes occurred between 11:15 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, while they were shopping at the Costco store on Stephenson Hwy.

Security camera footage revealed that both victims were distracted by a black female suspect, according to police, while a black male suspect then approached and stole their wallets — containing identifications, cash, and credit cards — from their purses which were in their shopping carts.

Police said credit cards that were in both of the stolen wallets were found to have been used fraudulently at another store shortly after the theft.

Suspect number one is described as a black male with a thin to medium build, approximately 25-35 years old, 5’7”to 6’1” tall with a full beard. He wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and what appeared to be pink tennis shoes with dark-colored laces. He was not wearing a coat or jacket.

Suspect two is a black female with a thin build, approximately 25-35 years old, 5’4” and 5’8” tall, wearing a dark-colored parka style winter coat with white fur on the hood and a light blue baseball cap.

Police released two photos of the suspects, hoping someone in the public will recognize them.

Anyone who knows the people in the photos or who has any information about these crimes is asked to call Madison Heights at 248-585-2100.