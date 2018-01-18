NOVI (WWJ) – Westbound I-96 was shut down for several hours early Thursday morning after two semi-trucks collided, spilling debris across the freeway.
The accident happened around 2 a.m. near Beck Road in Novi.
The freeway was completely closed for several hours as debris was cleared from the roadway. Lanes were then opened one at a time as crews continued to clear the scene. By 7:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic.
Circumstances surrounding the crash, including conditions of the drivers, weren’t immediately clear.
