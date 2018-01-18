CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
METEOR BREAKS UP OVER METRO DETROIT SKIES, CAUSES EARTHQUAKE: MAGNITUDE 2.0 BLAST| CHIEF THOUGHT IT WAS 'THE END'| WATCH IT ON VIDEO|

NOVI (WWJ) – Westbound I-96 was shut down for several hours early Thursday morning after two semi-trucks collided, spilling debris across the freeway.

The accident happened around  2 a.m. near Beck Road in Novi.

The freeway was completely closed for several hours as debris was cleared from the roadway. Lanes were then opened one at a time as crews continued to clear the scene. By 7:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic.

Circumstances surrounding the crash, including conditions of the drivers, weren’t immediately clear.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.

